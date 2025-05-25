Novak Djokovic clinches his 100th career singles title at Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic made more tennis history by winning a 100th career singles title on Saturday and his first in a city that is special to his family, Azernews reports citing AP News reports.

Djokovic finally reached his century after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in more than three hours in the Geneva Open final. He lost his two previous finals since his 99th title win nine months ago at the Paris Olympics at Roland-Garros.

He joins tennis greats Jimmy Connors, who has a record 109 titles, and Roger Federer on 103 as the only men with a century of tournament wins in the Open era.

The 100th followed a typically tough and hard-working match, two days after his 38th birthday and surrounded by his family in the Swiss city where some relatives reside.

“I’m just grateful to clinch the 100 here,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview. “I had to work for it, that is for sure.”

His wife and children joined him in Geneva to celebrate his birthday after cutting a day off school, Djokovic quipped, also revealing another reason why he grabbed a late wild-card entry into the last clay-court warmup for the French Open.

The Serb clinched with an ace down the middle to complete a surge to victory after breaking Hurkacz’s serve for the first time while trailing 4-3 in the deciding set. Djokovic took that break-point chance with a forehand cross-court winner advancing to the net on Hurkacz’s sliced half-volley.

“Hubert was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was,” Djokovic said. “I don’t know how I broke his serve.”

He is the first man in the Open era to win a title in 20 different seasons.

Djokovic’s 100th singles title came nearly 19 years after the first in July 2006. That also was on clay, at Amersfoort in the Netherlands, against Nicolás Massú — the Chilean who now coaches Hurkacz.

“It’s really inspiring how you present yourself on the court, off the court. It’s just really incredible what you have achieved,” Hurkacz said to the winner in the on-court trophy presentations.

Djokovic collected his trophy in front of three golden balloons tethered to the court spelling out 1-0-0.