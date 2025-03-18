Humanity start colonizing Mars in 5-7 years

By Alimat Aliyeva

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, has stated that humanity will begin to inhabit Mars in the next 5 to 7 years, Azernews reports.

The entrepreneur shared this vision on his Facebook page, saying, "Yes. This will happen either in the second or third launch window (the time period suitable for launching a space rocket from Earth to Mars), that is, in about 5-7 years."

According to Musk, the key question is whether the current level of technology will be sufficient to support autonomous human existence and development on Mars, even if cargo shipments from Earth cease. If not, he warns, "Mars will die out."

On March 15, Musk announced that the Starship spacecraft, carrying the humanoid robot Optimus, is set for a launch to Mars by the end of 2026.

The Starship space system, according to the company's plans, will be versatile and designed for a variety of missions, including manned flights to low-Earth orbit, satellite launches, and missions to the Moon, Mars, and even more distant celestial bodies. The system is designed to be reusable, with both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft capable of making vertical landings on Earth. The total height of the space system is expected to be 121 meters (with the spacecraft itself measuring 50 meters and the booster 71 meters), a diameter of 9 meters, and a payload capacity of 100-150 tons.

Musk's ambitious timeline for human settlement on Mars is part of his broader vision for SpaceX to revolutionize space travel. The focus on reusable technology—particularly the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft—could significantly reduce the cost of interplanetary missions, making space travel more accessible in the long term.

The humanoid robot Optimus, which will accompany the Starship mission, may also play a crucial role in this endeavor. Optimus is designed to perform tasks on Mars, potentially assisting with construction, maintenance, and even scientific research, marking a significant step toward the automation of interplanetary exploration.

While many challenges remain, such as developing life support systems and overcoming the harsh conditions on Mars, Musk’s plans continue to fuel excitement and discussion about humanity’s future in space. If successful, these missions could lay the groundwork for the first permanent human presence on another planet.