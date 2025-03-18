Japan indicate high interest in development of TM

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan has expressed a strong interest in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Azernews reports.

"Kazakhstan and Japan have shown significant mutual interest in cooperation in the fields of critical metals, transport and logistics, as well as the development of TITR," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement following an official visit to Japan by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu. During the visit, he met with the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yoji Muto, as well as Toshiaki Endo, Chairman of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan.

The development of the TITR, along with other areas of interest, will be discussed at the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Intergovernmental and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation, which is scheduled to take place this year in Astana.

"Japan is our reliable friend and time-tested partner. Kazakhstan is committed to further strengthening its expanded strategic partnership with Japan, which serves the national interests of both countries," emphasized the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is rapidly gaining attention as a crucial trade corridor connecting China, Central Asia, and Europe, which could serve as an alternative to the traditional routes through Russia. Japan’s interest in this project comes as part of its broader strategic goals to diversify its international trade routes and strengthen partnerships with Central Asia, a region rich in resources.

Japan’s focus on critical metals, which are essential for high-tech industries, including electronics and renewable energy, also aligns with Kazakhstan’s rich mineral resources, making the two countries natural partners in this regard. The development of TITR could pave the way for not only improved logistics and trade but also greater integration of Japanese technology and investment into Kazakhstan’s infrastructure.