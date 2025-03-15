Level of world's oceans unexpectedly increases

By Alimat Aliyeva

Experts from the American Space Agency (NASA) have recorded an unexpected rise in sea levels in 2024, Azernews reports.

The report indicates that ocean levels are rising faster than previously anticipated. This increase is mainly attributed to the expansion of water as it warms. In 2024, the level of the world’s oceans rose by 0.59 centimeters, while scientists had predicted an increase of just 0.43 centimeters.

"It’s clear that ocean levels are continuing to rise, and this rate is accelerating," said Josh Willis, a researcher at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. According to him, the increase in sea levels "by two to three times" is linked to thermal expansion, although in the past, the primary contributor was the influx of water from land due to melting glaciers.

Since observations began in 1993, the average annual rate of sea level rise has doubled. Over the past 30 years, the global ocean level has risen by 10 centimeters. NASA monitors ocean levels using advanced satellite technology, with the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, launched in 2020, currently providing the data for these observations.

This acceleration in sea level rise adds to growing concerns about the impacts of climate change, especially in coastal areas around the world. Rising ocean levels threaten to exacerbate flooding, erode coastlines, and disrupt ecosystems. The latest data from NASA serves as a reminder of the importance of climate action and the need for continued research to understand and mitigate the effects of global warming. Scientists are closely monitoring the situation, as these changes could have profound implications for millions of people living in low-lying coastal regions.