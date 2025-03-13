US Special Envoy lands in Moscow to discuss potential ceasefire with Ukraine

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived on Thursday morning to try to convince Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine agreed to earlier this week in talks with the US, according to BBC.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks were planned with the US, but added: "Let's not get ahead of ourselves, we'll tell you about them later."

The American visit comes as the Russian military claimed to have recaptured Sudzha - a key town in the Kursk region that Ukraine invaded last year in a surprise attack.

President Vladimir Putin visited Kursk on Wednesday and met military commanders, who told him Russian troops had recaptured 86% of the area and were in the final stage of driving Ukrainian forces out.