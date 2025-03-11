China introduces artificial intelligence capable of performing tasks without human intervention

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese engineers have introduced Manus, the world's first artificial intelligence agent that operates completely autonomously, can make independent decisions, and perform complex tasks without human intervention, Azernews reports.

Unlike chatbots, Manus acts as a manager, coordinating the work of specialized assistants. This technology has the potential to transform the labor market by automating tasks such as recruitment and website development. Manus also raises important questions about the regulation and public responsibility for the activities of artificial intelligence.

Unlike traditional chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Grok, which wait for commands, Manus makes decisions on its own and works without instructions. For example, if you ask, "Find me an apartment," Manus will independently suggest suitable options, taking into account critical factors such as crime rates, environmental conditions, and price.

Manus is capable of performing multi-step, complex tasks while acting as a manager who coordinates the work of many specialized assistants. It operates in the background, completing all operations independently and only providing information when results are ready. It does not require constant human oversight.

In the future, this system could revolutionize hiring processes. For example, when recruiting new staff, Manus can autonomously analyze resumes, take market trends into account, and generate detailed reports to identify ideal candidates—all without human intervention. Additionally, Manus can create websites from scratch, collect information from social networks, post it online, and solve technical issues related to hosting.

Manus was introduced just a year after the launch of DeepSeek, which is considered a major breakthrough in China's artificial intelligence sector.

Unlike traditional AI systems, Manus can operate entirely autonomously. This raises concerns about the potential for mass layoffs and presents new challenges for society. One key question is: "Who will be responsible for the actions of artificial intelligence?" Existing laws are not yet equipped to regulate these advanced technologies effectively.

The development of Manus could signal a shift toward a new era of AI-powered automation, where machines not only assist humans but take on leadership and decision-making roles. This shift could significantly impact industries ranging from HR and tech development to logistics and customer service, potentially leading to increased efficiency but also raising concerns about unemployment and the ethical implications of AI autonomy.