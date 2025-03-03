Vu?i? vows to defend Serbia against external pressures amid ongoing protests

Serbian President Aleksandar Vu?i? has stated that Serbia will withstand and defeat external forces attempting to undermine the country, Azernews reports. Speaking in Krepolyna, he emphasized that various groups have united against Serbia, causing economic damage through months of protests and blockades.

"We will overcome this, we will raise Serbia to its feet. I believe that Serbia will be among the top three countries in Europe in terms of growth rates this year. We need a healthy, dynamically working, and forward-looking Serbia," Vu?i? declared.

His remarks come as thousands of people, led by students, continue protests in Niš, the country’s third-largest city. The demonstrations reflect rising tensions amid political and economic uncertainties.