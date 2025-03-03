TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran’s economy minister removed amid rising inflation, falling currency

Iran's parliament impeached Economy Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati on Sunday, citing concerns over the collapsing rial and accusations of mismanagement. Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf confirmed the dismissal, with 182 out of 273 lawmakers voting in favor, Azernews reports.

This decision comes just six months after President Masoud Pezeshkian's government took office, amid growing tensions with the West, a struggling economy, and Iran's nuclear program.

While Hemmati defended his efforts, including a 10% reduction in inflation, lawmakers pointed to external pressures and a budget deficit from the previous administration.

