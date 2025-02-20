Scientists discover exoplanet with abnormal climate

By Alimat Aliyeva

An international team of astronomers has investigated a unique exoplanet known as Tilos (WASP-121b). This planet is located 880 light-years from Earth and is situated very close to its star, creating exceptional atmospheric conditions, Azernews reports.

Tilos is a hot Jupiter-like planet, measuring 1.74 times the radius of Jupiter and 1.16 times its mass. It orbits its star so closely that its temperature reaches 2,360 Kelvin, which is over 2,000 degrees Celsius. This extreme heat and gravity cause the atmosphere of Tilos to literally evaporate into space.

Scientists were able to create a three-dimensional model of the atmosphere of Tilos and discovered that it has the fastest winds of any known exoplanet. Additionally, they observed an unusual rain of molten metals.

Studies conducted using ESO telescopes have revealed the extraordinary complexity of the planet's climate: supersonic winds scatter clouds of iron and titanium, while also lifting the atmosphere to immense heights. Notably, the temperature on Tilos varies by 950 Kelvin between the day and night sides of the planet, generating powerful winds.

According to scientists, this discovery raises important questions about how such extreme climatic conditions might affect the atmosphere and the processes taking place on distant worlds. The study of Tilos not only sheds light on the behavior of planetary atmospheres under extreme conditions but also provides insights into the formation and evolution of such unique exoplanets.