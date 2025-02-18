China urges U.S. to "correct mistakes" over Taiwan information update on State Department website

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has accused Washington of sending the "wrong signal" to supporters of Taiwan's independence after the U.S. State Department updated a newsletter about Taiwan, removing the mention of not supporting its independence, Azernews reports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Monday that the changes were a "serious step backward" and reflected the "stubborn commitment of the United States to the flawed policy of using Taiwan to contain China."

The update to the bulletin on the State Department's website, in addition to removing the wording "we do not support Taiwan's independence," now includes a reference to Taiwan's cooperation with the United States on technology and semiconductor development projects. The United States also expressed its intention to support Taiwan's membership in international organizations wherever possible.

The U.S. State Department explained that the update was part of a planned effort and emphasized Washington's ongoing commitment to the one-China policy. A department representative also noted that the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo and supports the peaceful resolution of differences between the parties.

The U.S. policy shift could further strain U.S.-China relations, especially amid rising tensions over Taiwan’s international presence and the growing competition in high-tech sectors like semiconductors. Taiwan’s critical role in the global supply chain—particularly in semiconductor manufacturing—has added another layer to the geopolitical significance of the island. This move also comes at a time when many countries, particularly in the West, have increased their engagement with Taiwan in trade and diplomacy, further complicating the already delicate situation.