UN urges humanitarian measures to steer Syria toward stable transition

A senior UN aid official called Friday for inclusive governance, the rule of law, and robust humanitarian measures to steer Syria toward a stable transition. Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Assistant Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria emphasized the critical need for unity, humanitarian assistance, and reconstruction in the wake of the Assad regime’s fall. He urged the global community to support Syria as it takes its first steps toward political transition and stressed its importance in shaping the country’s future.

Abdelmoula emphasized the importance of preserving evidence and respecting fundamental legal standards in the pursuit of justice and reconciliation. He expressed particular concern for the fate of documents and possible mass graves linked to the former regime’s suspected crimes against humanity. Preserving these sites is crucial, he noted, for any future transitional justice mechanisms that will likely involve both domestic and international legal frameworks. He added, “I’m very, very, very worried that many of these places will be ransacked by the rebel forces.”

Abdelmoula cautioned that unchecked humanitarian suffering could lead to renewed instability, creating fertile ground for extremist groups, including ISIL, to re-establish footholds. Restoring public order and ensuring basic services, he argued, are not only urgent humanitarian priorities but also legal and ethical imperatives that align with international standards.

Appealing to foreign governments and the international community to support a comprehensive reconstruction strategy, Abdelmoula made the point that reconstruction efforts must balance humanitarian needs, compliance with human rights obligations, and the pursuit of future accountability processes. “The stability of Syria will benefit everyone – not only the sub-region but the entire world,” said Abdelmoula. While acknowledging ongoing security incidents such as the Israeli air strikes, inter-factional clashes, and instability in border areas, Abdelmoula remained hopeful adding, that now “is an opportunity for all of those external actors to contribute towards the stability of Syria that will benefit everyone.”