Canada may impose taxes on oil and uranium exported to the United States

By Alimat Aliyeva

Ottawa is considering imposing tariffs on exports of oil, uranium, and potassium carbonate to the United States if President-elect Donald Trump follows through with his plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods, Azernews reports.

Doug Ford, the Premier of the Canadian province of Ontario, has already warned that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian goods, Ontario could halt its electricity supply to the United States. In 2023, Ontario is set to provide electricity to 1.5 million homes in the U.S., with the province being a major electricity exporter to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Not long ago, Donald Trump, the newly elected President of the United States, announced that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on all products imported from Canada and Mexico once he takes office, which has raised concerns among Canadian officials about the economic impact of such measures.

The situation highlights the growing tension between the U.S. and Canada as trade relations become a focal point of political discourse. Both countries share a long-standing economic partnership, but the potential tariffs could disrupt trade, energy exchanges, and other sectors that rely heavily on cross-border collaboration.