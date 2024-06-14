Turkiye plans to start oil exploration in the Aegean Sea

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Turkish state-owned company TPAO has applied to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the country with applications for licenses for oil exploration in the Aegean Sea, Azernews reports.

Turkish oil companies plan to obtain licenses for exploration in nine sectors, the coordinates of which have been transferred to the Ministry of Energy.

Information on license applications was published in the official gazette of the Turkish Government Resmi Gazete.

Exploration and drilling operations in the Turkish offshore zone were previously carried out mainly in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.