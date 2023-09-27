Meta removes 45,000 pieces of content from FB Italy in H1

Meta removed over 45,000 pieces of content from Facebook and 1,900 from Instagram in Italy in the first six months of 2023 due to disinformation deemed "harmful to health" or to involve "electoral or census interference", the group founded by Mark Zuckerberg said in its report published on Tuesday under the EU Code of Conduct against Disinformation, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The figure for Italy is the highest among EU countries and represents around a third of the total number of pieces of content removed from both Facebook and Instagram, respectively 140,000 and 6,900.