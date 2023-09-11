Film producer announced his candidacy for Mexico's next President

09 September 2023 [23:55] -

Eduardo Verástegui — a devout Catholic renowned worldwide as a pro-life and human rights leader, movie star, and producer — has officially declared his candidacy to become the next president of Mexico, Azernews reports, citing LifeSiteNews

Verástegui, the producer and driving force behind this summer’s blockbuster hit Sound of Freedom, a movie that has brought the issue of child sex trafficking to the attention of the western world, announced his registration to run as an independent candidate on social media Thursday night.

Es un hecho. Ya es hora. Después de un período de discernimiento, tomé la decisión más importante de mi vida: acabo de registrar ante el INE mi intención como aspirante a candidato independiente a la presidencia de la República Mexicana, para las elecciones del 2 de junio de… pic.twitter.com/yEUWSJdc2Q — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) September 8, 2023

Views: 61