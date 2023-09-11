Film producer announced his candidacy for Mexico's next President

|
Verástegui, the producer and driving force behind this summer’s blockbuster hit Sound of Freedom, a movie that has brought the issue of child sex trafficking to the attention of the western world, announced his registration to run as an independent candidate on social media Thursday night.
Es un hecho. Ya es hora. Después de un período de discernimiento, tomé la decisión más importante de mi vida: acabo de registrar ante el INE mi intención como aspirante a candidato independiente a la presidencia de la República Mexicana, para las elecciones del 2 de junio de… pic.twitter.com/yEUWSJdc2Q— Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) September 8, 2023