Factory worker crushed to death in Italy

06 September 2023 [20:35] - TODAY.AZ

A 51-year-old worker died in a factory near Caserta on Wednesday in the latest in a long string of work-related deaths in Italy, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Giuseppe Borrelli, 51, from Pignataro Maggiore, was crushed to death by an electric trolley in a plant producing metal components for cars.

The Carabinieri police are investigating.

The phenomenon of work-related deaths is at the centre of public debate in Italy following last week's rail disaster in which five maintenance workers were hit and killed by a train while repairing tracks at a station near Turin.


