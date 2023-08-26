Kyrgyzstan and Germany plan to hold number of joint events for business circles

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting took place yesterday in Berlin. The sides stated that recently active economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Germany has been established, which has resulted in a significant increase in trade between the countries, as well as investments from Germany to Kyrgyzstan.

The results of the visit of the economic delegation of Germany to the Kyrgyz Republic, which took place on June 22-23 this year as part of the visit of the president of Germany, were also discussed. At the same time, plans have been outlined to hold economic events this year, including with the participation of the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kulubaev proposed to the head of the economic association of Germany to intensify the interaction between the business circles of the two countries in the areas of textile and mining industries, hydropower, tourism and the introduction of new German technologies in various sectors of the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Eastern Committee of the German Economy is a large economic association of Germany, which represents the interests of over 350 companies of medium and large business in Germany and cooperates with 29 countries of the world, including the countries of the CIS and Central Asia.