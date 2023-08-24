Volume of foreign trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan & Uzbekistan exceeds $600m in six months

In January-July of this year, the volume of foreign trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reached USD 623.2 million, according to data of the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Export from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan amounted to USD 159.5 million, Import from Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic - at the level of USD 463.7 million.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to increase the volume of mutual trade up to USD 2 billion. This was emphasized at the recent Kyrgyz-Uzbek intergovernmental commission in Cholpon-Ata.

In January-July, the volume of foreign trade of Uzbekistan reached USD 34.97 billion. It should be noted that the proceeds from the supply of gold in July increased significantly - up to USD 5.63 billion. The export of the precious metal is almost twice as high as in 2022.

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded with China, trade with which amounted to USD 6.89 billion or 19.7% of the total foreign trade turnover. In particular, Chinese imports accounted for USD 5.36 billion.

In second place is Russia with USD 5.27 billion, while it remains the largest export market for Uzbekistan (USD 1.63 billion).

Third place is occupied by Kazakhstan (USD 2.49 billion), followed by Turkey (USD 1.86 billion) and South Korea (USD 1.27 billion).

To date, Uzbekistan has trade relations with 155 countries of the world.