Musk 'not serious about fighting me' says Zuckerberg

Elon Musk is "not serious" about a mooted cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta/Facebook founder said of his touted X (ex-Twitter),Tesla and SpaceX owning rival on Sunday night, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"It's time to move on from this idea," said the 39-year-old billionaire.

Musk, 52, retorted that Zuckerberg was trying to "chicken out" of the proposed MMA fight, for which the rivals had proposed Italy as a venue, and which has generated extreme media interest despite widespread belief that it is a publicity stunt that will never happen.

The Ben-Hur set at Cinecittà became the latest possible venue for the fight Monday.

With the Colosseum ruled out by Italy's culture minister, other rumoured sites include the Arena in Verona and various Roman gladiatorial former venues across the Bel Paese.