World news

China, Honduras sign memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation

13 June 2023 [22:50] - TODAY.AZ

The Chinese government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Honduran government on jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The two sides will jointly explore the converging points of the two economies; actively promote policy communication, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people exchanges; strengthen practical cooperation in various fields; promote mutual benefit and mutual learning of civilizations; and achieve common development and prosperity, the commission

