Georgian Railway adds summer services to Batumi

Georgian Railway on Tuesday said it would add further daily and nighttime services between the capital Tbilisi and the seaside city of Batumi for the summer season, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

Trains will take passengers to the location daily between June 14-September 15, with the services departing at 10:25 am local time. Return trips will depart Batumi at 5:15 pm.

For nighttime services, trains will leave Tbilisi for Batumi at 12:35 am, with returning passengers expected to board at 12:45 am between June 16-September 15.