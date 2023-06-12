Veteran Italian politician, founder and permanent leader of the Forza Italia (Forward Italy) party Silvio Berlusconi, who headed the government three times, has died at the age of 87, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

In early April, after being hospitalized with pneumonia, it was discovered that the politician was suffering from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

At the time, Berlusconi spent more than a month in Milan's San Raffaele Hospital before being readmitted on June 9.

Berlusconi has always been a staunch opponent of communism and an advocate of the liberal capitalist model. Under his leadership, however, the Group of Seven expanded to become the G8 with the participation of Russia. The Russian leader was invited to the summit for the first time in 1996 in Naples. Berlusconi has developed a personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin through years of high-level meetings.