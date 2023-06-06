TODAY.AZ / World news

Georgian PM, Hungarian Defence Minister discuss strategic partnership, Tbilisi’s Euro-Atlantic integration

05 June 2023 [21:15] - TODAY.AZ

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the visiting Hungarian Defence Minister, on Monday discussed bilateral cooperation, strategic partnership and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Government Administration said the meeting in the PM’s Tbilisi office also reviewed defence cooperation between the states.

The Hungarian official expressed his Government’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, the press office added.

