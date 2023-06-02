Saudi FM renews support for political solution to Ukraine war in meeting with Lavrov

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated on Thursday the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at finding a political resolution to the war in Ukraine during a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Prince Faisal, Lavrov, and other top diplomats from several countries are currently in South Africa’s Cape Town to participate in a BRICS meeting.

Prince Faisal and Lavrov also “reviewed aspects of friendship and cooperation relations between both countries and peoples, and ways to strengthen and develop them in all fields, in addition to discussing the consolidation of bilateral and multilateral action on many files of common interest,” the Saudi foreign ministry said on Twitter.

“The two sides also discussed the most prominent topics raised at the BRICS Friends Ministerial Meeting, which is held under the theme ‘Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism’,” the ministry added.

Prince Faisal also held a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during which they reviewed the longstanding relations between Saudi Arabia and India, the ministry said.