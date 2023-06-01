Chinese commerce minister meets Argentine economy minister

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa in Beijing on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The two sides had friendly and pragmatic exchanges on topics including China-Argentina economic and trade relations and the promotion of bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Wang said China is willing to work with Argentina, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, to promote economic and trade exchanges and dialogues at all levels, deepen multilateral and bilateral pragmatic cooperation, and push for greater development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.

Massa said Argentina regards China as an important economic and trade partner and is willing to deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation.