Mega projects will shoulder Century of Turkiye

On May 28, which was described as the "Election of the Century", Turkiye preferred the candidate of the People's Alliance, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. Erdogan, who left his mark on Turkish and world politics in the last 20 years as Prime Minister and President, won the Presidential Election with a great victory in return for his services. Erdogan, who made Turkiye the strongest country in the region in energy, transportation, trade, agriculture, health, defense, tourism, education and social services, received a five-year mandate from the nation for the Century of Turkiye. The projects signed between 2002-2022 have the infrastructure to prepare Turkiye for the new century. Turkiye has a five-year period of stability that will increase added value with more investments.

Thanks to the successful projects produced in the defense industry and developed within the scope of the national technology move, Turkey got rid of foreign dependency. With projects such as National Combat Plane, Hurjet, Bayraktar TB3, TCG Anadolu, Turkiye has become the country that is admired in the world. Turkiye's 61-year-old domestic automobile dream has come true with the innate electric Togg developed with domestic and national resources.

Country's wealth increased with the infrastructure revolution

Mega projects such as Osmangazi Bridge, Yavuz Sultan Selim, Eurasia Tunnel and Marmaray, which are laid between East and West, came to life as the most concrete examples of the infrastructure revolution that took place in Turkiye. Investments, which facilitate both access to the West and access from the Caucasus to Central Asia, brought Turkiye rapidly towards its goal of creating a middle line outside of international corridors. Investments realized in all areas such as railways, highways, ports, tunnels, air transportation, technology infrastructure, among the 2023 targets, play an important role in many areas from trade to tourism, from country welfare to increasing exports in the Century of Turkiye.

Export target in defense $6bn

The speed of the products that Turkiye put forward on the defense industry cannot be kept up. Almost every week, there is a new development that will change the balance at sea, in the air and on land. The National Combat Aircraft and Hurjet aircraft, which were implemented by TAI under the leadership of the defense industry, left the hangar and successfully completed the taxi tests on the runway on March 18. Work on the K?z?lelma project, Turkiye's first unmanned fighter aircraft, continues at full throttle. The world's first armed unmanned aerial vehicle (S?HA) ship and Turkiye's largest military ship, TCG Anadolu, on which Turkey's first unmanned warplane K?z?lelma will land, has also entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces. Thus, Türkiye became one of the 12 countries in the world with ships of this scale. Defense and aerospace exports exceeded $4bn in 2022, reaching the highest level in history. The defense industry, which continues its rise with more than 750 ongoing projects, has an export target of $6bn for 2023.

Bridges, Viaducts, Tunnels and routes are shortened

While the products developed one after the other in the field of defense industry give upper hand for Turkiye in the global arena, there were a hundred years of initiatives in the transportation sector. In recent years, Turkiye has implemented multiple bridges and tunnels connecting Asia and Europe. Canakkale Bridge, which reduces the passage of the Bosphorus to 6 minutes, is among the few projects in the world, while the Eurasia Tunnel, the world's first two-storey highway tunnel, was opened to traffic in 2016, 8 months ahead of schedule. Osmangazi Bridge, which reduces the distance between Istanbul and Izmir to three hours, has saved Turkiye TRY6.6bn ($320m) since the day it was opened. As of 2007, the routes started to be redrawn with the growing Mersin International Port. Turkiye's second longest road tunnel, the Ovit Tunnel, which was included in the 1880 Development Plan of the Ottoman Empire, was also put into service in 2018.

City hospitals, the proud of Turkiye

City hospitals, which President ErdoGan calls “my dream”, are healing citizens all over the country. Kocaeli City Hospital, with a total bed capacity of 1,218, was put into service on April 15 with a ceremony attended by Erdogan. Ankara Etlik City Hospital also provides services with 4,050 beds. With a total bed capacity of 29,348, 20 city hospitals, the construction of which has been completed, become an ointment for the wounds of the patients. Ayd?n City Hospital, which was included in the 2020 investment program of the Ministry of Health in order to provide more qualified health services, and the construction of which started in the central district of Efeler in November 2021, is counting the days to enter service. The Ministry of Health will serve with a total of 33 city hospitals upon the completion of the ongoing investments. Thus, the bed capacity will exceed 43 thousand.

Turkiye is the 8th in the world in high speed train transportation

Having invested a total of TRY347bn ($17bn) in railways in 20 years, Turkiye ranked eighth in the world and sixth in Europe in high-speed train transportation. After Ankara-Eski?ehir, Turkiye's first high-speed train opened in 2009, Ankara-Konya in 2011, Konya-Eski?ehir in 2013 and Ankara-Istanbul and Konya-Istanbul lines in 2014 were opened. In addition to this transportation network, the Ankara-Sivas High Speed ??Train Line was recently put into operation. The 3.3-kilometer-long AKM-Gar-K?z?lay Metro Line, built by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure in Ankara, was inaugurated on April 12. Thanks to the AKM-Gar-K?z?lay Metro Line, direct metro transportation from Keçioren to K?z?lay was provided. Again, the 6.2-kilometer Ba?ak?ehir-Pine and Sakura City Hospital-Kaya?ehir Metro Line, built to strengthen Istanbul's transportation infrastructure, was put into service on April 8 with a ceremony attended by President Erdogan.

Europe's most advanced flight club

The Istanbul Airport project, which changed the aviation rules in the world with its location at the intersection of Asia and Europe, continues to carry passengers to 333 locations in the world, with the distinction of being the 1st airport in Europe with a timely departure since 2018. Istanbul Airport, which further strengthens Turkiye's strategic position as one of the largest airports in the world, draws attention with its innovative and powerful information infrastructure that is compatible with smart technologies. Serving its passengers with a 1,400,000 square meter main terminal building under a single roof, Istanbul Airport currently has an annual passenger capacity of 90 million. Istanbul Airport has hosted more than 170 million passengers in total in the 4 years since it was put into service.

Eurasia tunnel contributed $1.2bn

Projects that have been implemented on the transportation side in recent years continue to make Turkiye's name known in the world. The Eurasia Tunnel is one of these projects. The project, which connects the European and Asian sides of Istanbul with a road tunnel that passes under the sea for the first time, is located on a route of 14.6 kilometers in total, with a 5 kilometer long two-storey tunnel and connection roads passing under the seabed. With the project, the route of 14.6 kilometers between Kazl?ceshme on the European side and Goztepe on the Anatolian side, where vehicle traffic is heavy, decreased from 100 minutes to 15 minutes. As of February 2023, the Eurasia Tunnel, which was used by a total of 100 million vehicles, contributed $1.2bn to the country's economy in 6 years and covered its investment costs.

The highway network has grown 3 times

Land transportation, which is of great importance in the development and welfare, constitutes an economic activity in itself. Turkiye uses 60 percent of its transportation and communication investments of over TRY1.7tr ($0.082bn) for road works. Between 2003 and 2022, TRY995.9bn ($47.9bn) were invested for highways. In the last 20 years, the length of divided roads on the highways has increased from 6,100 kilometers to over 28,790 kilometers. The length of the highway increased from 1,714 kilometers to 3,633 kilometers, and the tunnel length increased from 50 kilometers to 663 kilometers.