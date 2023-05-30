Turkish stocks open Tuesday with gains

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 4,840.44 points, rising 1.51%, or 71.88 points, from the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 4,768.56 points, up 4.51%, with a daily trading volume of 71 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 20.2878 as of 9.59 a.m. local time (0659GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.7986, while a British pound traded for 25.0468 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $76.75 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,954.65.