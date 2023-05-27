UK Health Security Agency issues fresh warning after new monkeypox cases

Ten cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in the UK since May 10, according to the country's Health Security Agency on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The agency is urging people to remain vigilant regarding monkeypox as the summer months approach. In a statement, it highlighted a rise in cases in London over the past four weeks.

With the addition of the latest cases, the total number of monkeypox cases has risen to 20 since the beginning of this year.

"It is clear from these latest statistics that mpox (monkeypox) has not gone away. While mpox infection is mild for many, it can cause severe symptoms for some so it’s important people remain alert to the risks," said Katy Sinka, head of Sexually Transmitted Infections at the health agency.

Recalling that the vaccination program is coming to an end, she called on those who are eligible to be vaccinated.

The health agency data "has shown that one dose of the vaccine offers 78% protection against the virus from 14 days after receiving it; the second dose aims to provide longer term protection," added Sinka.