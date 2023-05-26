Russia expels five Swedish diplomats in retaliatory move — MFA

Russia expels five Swedish diplomats in a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Sweden’s ambassador to Moscow Malena Mard was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 25.

"The Swedish ambassador was notified that the Russian side had decided to declare as personae non gratae five Swedish diplomats, including three staffers of the defense attache's office at the Swedish embassy in Moscow as a retaliatory measure," the news release said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that it had described as an openly hostile act Stockholm’s decision to declare five employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Sweden as personae non gratae on April 25, 2023.