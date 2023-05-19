Tarakl? invites its visitors to historical journey

Located in the southwest of Sakarya, Tarakl? is a small town that has managed to preserve its quiet yet colorful lifestyle and atmosphere from the Ottoman era with its charming wooden houses and narrow streets. Chosen as one of Turkiye's slow cities by Cittaslow Network in 2011, this place is an ancient Ottoman settlement that has perfectly preserved its unique urban structure. The 17th-century traveler Evliya Çelebi described Tarakl? as a city famous for its fruitful vineyards, boxwood spoons and combs.

Home to many Anatolian civilizations, the history of Tarakl? begins with the Hittites, who established the first city-states in Anatolia and dominated the region, and goes back to 2000-1000 BC. The most definitive proof of this antiquity is the remains of the cistern, which is under protection today in Hisartape.

The city is a perfect destination for nature lovers with its accessible and spectacular natural wonders. Hark Canyon and Cave, Gungormez waterfall, Kamar bridge, Ac?su river and Gürleyik river, Belengermesi and Hamzap?nar plateaus are beauties worth seeing. And the nearby Karagöl plateau, surrounded by pine, beech, fir and oak trees, is ideal for nature walks, caravans and tent camps. Along with the breathtaking scenery, the plateau offers a variety of living creatures and plants.

Today, Tarakl? has all the characteristics of an old Ottoman city with its untouched nature, outstanding architectural works and more than a hundred cultural treasures. The texture of the city has been preserved to this day thanks to its distance from the main transport and transportation arteries. In addition to the Ottoman houses, there are also other large and small buildings worth seeing in this small settlement. The largest building in Tarakl? is the Yunus Pasha Mosque, built by Memar Sinan at the beginning of the 16th century. The people of the city still call the building open for worship the Kursunlu Mosque because of the large amount of lead used during its construction. A heating system was also installed in the mosque using the hot water of the bath coming from the side. A little further away, you can see the 18th-century Huseyn Agha fountain, which still flows like the first day, and a photo-worthy 700-year-old plane tree.

Traditional Tarakl? houses located in the valley between two hills are built in such a way that they do not block the view of each other with their terraces. These three-hundred-year-old beautiful houses perfectly reflect the Ottoman architecture and the Ottoman urban structure. As some of these traditional and elegant houses have been restored and converted into attractive guesthouses, the city offers a variety of accommodation options. In 2013, the city was awarded the European Destinations of Choice (EDEN) award. Has?li means "old" and "cool" in Tarakl?.

The city's culinary specialties also consist of centuries-old ceremonial dishes. Keshkak is a dessert that is mainly eaten at events, parties, weddings and is mostly made from chicken and wheat. You must try this sprouted wheat dessert that you can gift to your loved ones.

Visitors are very interested in Tarakl?'s colorful local market. You can wander through the bazaar to admire the handicrafts made by women, discover the famous Tarakl? fabric, witness the fiery culture of telling exaggerated stories in conversation to entertain people, and buy a wide range of local products, including wooden spoons, combs and grape molasses.



