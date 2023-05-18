White House confirms that Biden will skip part of his foreign tour amid looming default

The US administration confirmed that US President Joe Biden had made a decision to cancel some of his foreign trips due to a threat of a debt ceiling default in the country, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"President Biden will return to the United States on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Earlier, Biden was scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea and Australia after the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

According to Jean-Pierre, Biden held a phone talk with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to inform him about the decision. "He also invited the Prime Minister for an official state visit at a time to be agreed by the teams," the spokesperson said.

According to her, the US president’s team engaged with the prime minister of Papua New Guinea’s team to inform them as well.