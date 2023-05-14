  • 14 May 2023 [12:54]
    Turkiye's Soylu: 601,000 security guards are on duty until end of election
  • 14 May 2023 [12:00]
    G7 & EU plan to ban resumption of pipeline gas supplies from Russia
  • 14 May 2023 [10:31]
    Turkiye holds presidential and parliamentary elections
  • 14 May 2023 [09:30]
    Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
  • 14 May 2023 [08:00]
    Real Madrid lose $440 million sponsorship battle with Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala
  • 13 May 2023 [23:50]
    Iran, Iraq agree to extend gas contracts in 5 years
  • 13 May 2023 [23:20]
    SpaceX to launch new batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit
  • 13 May 2023 [22:50]
    Powerful Cyclone Mocha approaching coast of Bangladesh
  • 13 May 2023 [22:25]
    GM recalling nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for air bag defect

    • Most Popular