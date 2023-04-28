TODAY.AZ / World news

Meta posts 3% rise in Q1 earnings above experts’ expectations - financial report

27 April 2023 [22:16] - TODAY.AZ

Revenue of the US corporation Meta increased by 3% in Q1 2023 year-on-year, exceeding analysts’ expectations, according to the company’s financial report released on Wednesday.

Meta’s revenue amounted to $28.6 bln in the reporting period, up by 3% compared with $27.9 bln in the same period last year. The company’s Q1 financial results surpassed analysts’ expectations, who projected earnings worth no more than $27.6 bln, CNBC television noted.

Net profit equaled $5.7 bln in the period compared to $7.4 bln in the previous year (down by 24%). That said, net profit also exceeded analysts’ expectations who projected a greater decrease, CNBC added.

