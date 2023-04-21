Türkiye to establish plant for manufacturing TOGG electric car batteries

The foundation of a plant, where car batteries for the first Turkish TOGG electric car will be manufactured, will be laid in the Turkish province of Kocaeli.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

TOGG, the first electric car produced in Türkiye, was completely created by the country itself with the aim of creating a global brand that would be the industrial property of the country.

C-segment SUV Prototypes of the TOGG electric crossover and electric sedan were presented in December 2019.

On March 14, 2023, prices for Türkiye's first locally produced TOGG electric car were announced.