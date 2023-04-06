Iranian currency rates for April 6

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 6.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to April 5.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,850 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 6
Rial on April 5
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,362
52,495
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,403
46,303
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,044
4,084
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,029
4,074
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,155
6,175
1 Indian rupee
INR
513
512
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,899
137,011
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,561
14,603
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,038
31,912
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,350
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,100
109,081
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,218
31,217
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,580
26,477
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,333
2,341
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,180
2,184
1 Russian ruble
RUB
524
528
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,891
2,915
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,255
28,321
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,643
31,671
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,091
39,779
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,303
1,307
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,030
31,936
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,825
8,789
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,106
6,105
100 Thai baths
THB
123,793
123,279
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,549
9,530
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,940
31,950
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,850
45,997
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,380
9,394
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,572
16,511
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,808
2,814
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
488
487
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,762
16,752
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,668
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,086
77,241
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,841
3,840
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,987
12,022
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,069 rials, and the price of $1 is 407,695 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,608 rials, and the price of $1 is 370,632 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000-549,000 rials.