Iranian currency rates for April 6

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 6.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to April 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,850 rials.

Currency Rial on April 6 Rial on April 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,362 52,495 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,403 46,303 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,044 4,084 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,029 4,074 1 Danish krone DKK 6,155 6,175 1 Indian rupee INR 513 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,899 137,011 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,561 14,603 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,038 31,912 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,350 1 Omani rial OMR 109,100 109,081 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,218 31,217 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,580 26,477 1 South African rand ZAR 2,333 2,341 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,180 2,184 1 Russian ruble RUB 524 528 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,891 2,915 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,255 28,321 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,643 31,671 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,091 39,779 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,303 1,307 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,030 31,936 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,825 8,789 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,106 6,105 100 Thai baths THB 123,793 123,279 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,549 9,530 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,940 31,950 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,850 45,997 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,380 9,394 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,572 16,511 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,808 2,814 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,762 16,752 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,668 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,086 77,241 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,841 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,069 rials, and the price of $1 is 407,695 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,608 rials, and the price of $1 is 370,632 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000-549,000 rials.