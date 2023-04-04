Iranian currency rates for April 4

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 4.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to April 3.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,738 rials.
Currency
Rial on April 4
Rial on April 3
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,090
51,828
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,999
45,909
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,045
4,047
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,076
4,001
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,139
6,112
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
512
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,932
136,689
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,741
14,814
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,729
31,635
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,218
109,083
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,263
31,091
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,409
26,288
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,359
2,361
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,188
2,191
1 Russian ruble
RUB
537
545
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,135
3,201
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,486
28,094
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,629
31,559
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,877
39,132
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,300
1,277
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,900
31,943
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,769
8,787
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,107
6,115
100 Thai baths
THB
122,835
122,814
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,504
9,521
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,990
32,141
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
45,738
45,580
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,264
9,240
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,473
16,430
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,810
2,790
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
484
484
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,766
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,703
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,978
77,377
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,849
3,847
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 437,778 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 398,574 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000-558,000 rials.