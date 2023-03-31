US Secretary to visit Belgium

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, April 3-5, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial and the tenth US-EU Energy Council meeting, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department said.

Secretary Blinken will discuss ensuring energy security while accelerating the clean energy transition during the US-EU Energy Council meeting. He will have bilateral meetings with European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.