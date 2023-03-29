Turkiye's ruling party harshly reacts to awarding of PKK/YPG members by France

By News Center

AK Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Omer Celik emphasized that hosting PKK/YPG members of the terrorist organization in the French Senate is embarrassing for France.

He described the move as “a provocative action targeting Turkish-French friendship. We strongly condemn this disgraceful act".

Celik shared a post on his social media account that members of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG were hosted in the French Senate, and the terrorists were awarded medals.

"It is shameful for France to host members of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in the French Senate. This is also a provocative action targeting Turkish-French friendship. We strongly condemn this disgraceful act. Turning the French Senate into a home for terrorists is a threat to all democratic values. The French Senate must defend its values in the fight against terrorism. It is an insult to democracy to award medals to terrorists," he noted.

Reminding that PKK supporters have recently attacked the security forces and destroyed police vehicles by threatening public order in France, Celik said, "Rewarding those, who attack French democracy, is trampling on the law and democratic values. This terrorist organization is an enemy of our country and humanity no matter what you name it. We will continue to fight this massacre network with determination. Those who support this terrorist organization will eventually face it," he noted.