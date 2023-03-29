Russia, Belarus sign more documents on integration

Russia and Belarus inked 13 documents on integration between the two countries in the framework of their Union State.

The documents were signed in Moscow following a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State, which was chaired by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

In accordance with these pacts, Russia and Belarus will strengthen cooperation in the fields of space exploration, microelectronic technologies, border security, customs among others.

"Together we are stronger and able to jointly cope with the most complex challenges, with the tasks we face in a variety of areas -- from ensuring security to improving the well-being of our citizens and resisting external pressure," Mishustin said at the meeting.

"In our opinion, work should be intensified to deepen bilateral cooperation," Golovchenko responded.