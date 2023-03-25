President of Kazakhstan holds phone talk with Amir of Qatar

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Akorda press service said, Azernews reports citing Kazinform.

The Heads of State exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and wished the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar prosperity and well-being.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian fields. Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the agreements reached following Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s state visit to Astana in October last year.

The parties reaffirmed the commitment to preserving the dynamics of mutual trade and implementation of investment projects, including in the financial sector.