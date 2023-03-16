Turkiye's Togg is ready to please its news owners

By News Center

Turkiye's domestic and national car Togg is getting ready to go on sale this week. The national pride Togg, which has been prepared with the completion of the SCT bases and type approval process, will make another dream come true.

Now this attractive four-wheel-drive contraption readies to please its news owner. The project, which is aimed to start the pre-order process with the announcement of its price this week. With the draws drawn since the end of March, 20,000 Toggs will be delivered to their owners in stages until the end of 2023, in order of priority.

TRY 1M ($52,611M) expectation dominates the price

The electric vehicle SCT, which was held in the past days, caused predictions in the eagerly awaited Togg, together with its tax bases. It has come to the agenda that Togg's 2-wheel-engined 200 hp 150 kW C-SUV option will be sold at an affordable price due to the ceiling limitation of TRY1.6m ($84,178). The suitors of the C-SUV Togg, which is expected to be sold with TRY1m ($52,611) for the starter packages by the citizens, are increasing day by day. For the NFT sale, which is planned to be held on February 5, 20,000 people opened a wallet on Togg's application Trumore and participated in the auction to buy it.

Pre-order now delivery in April

Explanations on how the sales process will work came from Togg management. 20,000 vehicles will be delivered to Togg C-SUV owners, whose pre-order has been received and will be entitled according to the sequence number, until the end of 2023. The first delivery will start at the end of March, that is, at the beginning of April. In the national car where the competition has been canceled, priority will be determined only by drawing. The priority right in the sale of NFTs was revoked.

The personalized vehicle will be produced

The production process of Togg after the pre-order will be based on the personalized smart device. The C-SUV Togg, which can be combined from its color to its equipment features, will not be produced as a stock vehicle, as it will be produced individually. This is the most important reason why Togg currently does not have ready-made wow stock vehicles. In addition, since the vehicle made public is a prototype, a superior C-SUV Togg will be showcased with the addition of new features.



