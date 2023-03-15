TODAY.AZ / World news

US, UK submarines to be deployed in Australia in 2027 — official

14 March 2023 [19:46] - TODAY.AZ

US and UK submarines will be deployed in Australian waters on rotational basis starting in 2027 in order to reinforce deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, a high-ranking Administration representative said during a briefing for the media.

"Once Australia is ready, as early as 2027, we will establish a rotational force of US and UK submarines in Australia — what we’re calling Submarine Rotational Forces West," the official said, adding that these submarines will "bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.".

