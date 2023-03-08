Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 12,320

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 12,320 over the past day to 22,376,060, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Azernews reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 1,636 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 42 regions, while in 35 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,801 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,368 over the past day against 1,148 a day earlier, reaching 3,436,844, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,241 over the past day against 1,460 a day earlier, reaching 1,888,811.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 45 over the past day and reached 396,423, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 recoveries in Russia rose by 16,437 over the past day, reaching 21,717,232, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 14,373 patients recovered.