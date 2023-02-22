Stoltenberg confirms he plans to step down in fall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plans to leave his post in the fall of 2023, he said in an interview with CNN that was aired on Monday.

He said he was sure the alliance will find a good replacement.

Stoltenberg said he was focused on making sure Ukraine gets assistance from NATO, and declined to speculate if he would stay on if asked by member countries of the bloc.

A NATO spokeswoman told the DPA news service on February 12 that Stoltenberg wasn’t going to extend his tenure that expires in September. The report said he had extended his term in office three times, serving as secretary general for almost nine years.