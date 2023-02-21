Cairo hosts Uzbek-Egyptian business forum

The Uzbekistan-Egyptian business forum, with the participation of heads of ministries, industry associations, and more than 200 representatives of the business community of the two countries, was held in the capital of Egypt Cairo city on February 19, 2023.

During the forum, the sides emphasized the potential for the development of bilateral investment, trade, and economic cooperation, as well as industrial cooperation.

Within the framework of the forum, the sides held G2B (Government-to-business) and B2B (business-to-business) meetings, where fields for boosting bilateral cooperation were considered.

Following the results of the forum, the parties reached agreements on the implementation of joint projects in the chemical, energy, mining, textile, leather, and footwear industries, the implementation of infrastructure projects, and the production of food products, as well as cooperation in the construction and pharmaceutical sector. They also agreed to establish joint industrial zones.

Furthermore, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Cairo at the invitation of the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on February 20-21.

The agenda of the high-level talks includes the whole range of issues for further strengthening of Uzbek-Egyptian relations.