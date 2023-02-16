Moldova’s candidate for prime minister unveils his cabinet

Dorin Recean, a candidate to be Moldova’s prime minister, on Wednesday unveiled members of his cabinet that he will submit for a vote in parliament on February 16, TASS reports.

"Together with this team I’m going to parliament tomorrow to present a cabinet program and ask lawmakers for support," he said on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

He’s proposing to establish an Energy Ministry, with Victor Parlikov as minister. Lilia Dabija is nominated to be the new infrastructure and regional development minister, while Veronica Sireteanu is tapped to be finance minister. Veronica Mikhailov-Moraru is proposed as justice minister, with the rest of the previous cabinet’s ministers remaining in place.

Former Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation on February 10, following a meeting at the presidential administration office. She declined to give reasons for the move. Two hours later, President Maia Sandu tapped Dorin Recean for the post. Opposition protests started in Moldova in June 2022, with people expressing discontent about the government. People were indignant at soaring prices for gas and other energy resources, food and declining living standards. Opposition leaders have promised protests will resume in spring.