Iranian currency rates for February 8

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 8.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to February 7.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,969 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 8
Iranian rial on February 7
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,457
50,431
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,463
45,257
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,960
3,943
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,049
4,056
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,043
6,050
1 Indian rupee
INR
507
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,399
137,308
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,253
15,260
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,976
31,634
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,138
109,089
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,255
31,245
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,484
26,386
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,387
2,377
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,230
2,231
1 Russian ruble
RUB
588
591
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,090
28,844
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,675
31,625
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,572
39,368
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,150
1,151
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,673
31,681
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,794
8,762
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,186
6,183
100 Thai baths
THB
124,872
124,433
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,760
9,864
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,301
33,258
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,240
1 euro
EUR
44,969
45,023
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,209
9,181
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,852
15,911
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,772
2,762
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
466
469
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,785
16,800
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,718
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,139
77,400
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,072
4,049
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,624 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,144 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 440,000-443,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 470,000-473,000 rials.