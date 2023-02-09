TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for February 8

08 February 2023 [20:33] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 8.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to February 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,969 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 8

Iranian rial on February 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,457

50,431

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,463

45,257

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,960

3,943

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,049

4,056

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,043

6,050

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,399

137,308

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,253

15,260

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,976

31,634

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,138

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,255

31,245

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,484

26,386

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,387

2,377

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,230

2,231

1 Russian ruble

RUB

588

591

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,090

28,844

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,675

31,625

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,572

39,368

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,673

31,681

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,794

8,762

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,186

6,183

100 Thai baths

THB

124,872

124,433

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,760

9,864

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,301

33,258

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

44,969

45,023

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,209

9,181

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,852

15,911

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,772

2,762

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

466

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,785

16,800

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,718

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,139

77,400

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,072

4,049

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,624 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,144 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 440,000-443,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 470,000-473,000 rials.

