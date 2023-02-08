Iranian currency rates for February 7

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 7.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to February 6.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,023 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 7
Iranian rial on February 6
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,431
50,633
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,257
45,355
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,943
3,982
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,056
4,138
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,050
6,090
1 Indian rupee
INR
508
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,308
137,348
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,260
15,256
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,634
31,957
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,089
109,093
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,245
31,307
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,386
26,573
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,377
2,415
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,231
2,232
1 Russian ruble
RUB
591
601
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,844
29,033
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,705
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,625
31,736
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,368
39,280
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,681
31,894
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,762
8,892
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,183
6,212
100 Thai baths
THB
124,433
125,807
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,864
9,863
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,258
33,651
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,023
45,352
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,181
9,173
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,911
15,885
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,762
2,822
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
469
469
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,800
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,718
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,400
78,249
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,049
4,073
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,017 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,509 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 475,000-478,000 rials.