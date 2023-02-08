Iranian currency rates for February 7

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 7.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to February 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,023 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 7 Iranian rial on February 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,431 50,633 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,257 45,355 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,943 3,982 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,056 4,138 1 Danish krone DKK 6,050 6,090 1 Indian rupee INR 508 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,308 137,348 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,260 15,256 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,634 31,957 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,245 31,307 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,386 26,573 1 South African rand ZAR 2,377 2,415 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,231 2,232 1 Russian ruble RUB 591 601 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,844 29,033 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,625 31,736 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,368 39,280 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,681 31,894 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,762 8,892 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,183 6,212 100 Thai baths THB 124,433 125,807 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,864 9,863 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,258 33,651 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,023 45,352 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,181 9,173 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,911 15,885 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,762 2,822 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,800 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,718 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,400 78,249 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,049 4,073 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,017 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,509 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 475,000-478,000 rials.