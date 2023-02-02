TurkStat announces foreign trade figures for 2022

By News Center

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) announced foreign trade figures for December. Thus, the annual performance of 2022 in foreign trade became public.

According to the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the foreign trade deficit increased by 42 percent in December compared to the same month of the previous year, from 6.83bn to 9.7bn dollars.

Throughout 2022, the foreign trade deficit increased by 137 percent from 46.2 to 109.5 billion dollars. Thus, a record deficit was recorded on an annual basis.