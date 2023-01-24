Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to hold joint summit

The Uzbek-Kyrgyz summit at the highest level will be held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, on January 26-27, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press service says.

According to the source, President Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The agenda of the high-level talks includes the whole range of issues of further strengthening of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations, as well as the development of strategic partnerships in various fields.

In particular, increasing mutual trade, supporting industrial cooperation programs, and promoting regional infrastructure projects.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a package of joint documents.